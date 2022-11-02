Emirate in UAE allows full real estate ownership to all nationalities

Sharjah: An emirate in the UAE has decided to allow full real estate ownership to all nationalities. Sharjah has announced this decision. The decision was taken by the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah .

The new decree allows citizens of any country to own real estate of all kinds and uses in Sharjah. The decision is a continuation of the executive structure for real estate registration in Sharjah and based on a law issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

According to the law, the right to own real estate in Sharjah is limited to citizens of the UAE and Gulf states. One of the exceptions is real estate development areas and projects in accordance with the regulations set by the SEC.