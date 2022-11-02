FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar airports restrict curbside access, announces new parking charges

Doha: Hamad International Airport (HIA) and Doha International Airport (DIA) announced new parking charges. The airports also restricted curbside access. The new rules will come into effect from today, November 1. The decision was taken to increase the security, safety and comfort of all passengers and visitors during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

As per the new rule, access to arrival and departure curbsides will be accessible to authorised vehicles only, including Mowasalat’s limousines and taxis, authorised vehicles for persons with reduced mobility, vehicles transporting Qatar Airways First and Business Class passengers and select airport bus shuttles. Private vehicles will only be able to drop off and pick up passengers at the airport car park both at HIA and DIA.

Also Read: Fiscal deficit of India touches $74.91 billion

The following car park charges will apply.

HIA Short Term Car Park: QAR 25 for a maximum period of 30 minutes. QAR 100 for every 15 minutes thereafter.

HIA Long Term Car Park: QAR 25 for a maximum period of 60 minutes. QAR 100 for every 15 minutes thereafter.

DIA Arrivals Car Park: QAR 25 for a maximum period of 30 minutes. QAR 100 for every 15 minutes thereafter.