Fiscal deficit of India touches $74.91 billion

New Delhi: Data released by the Union government revealed that the fiscal deficit of the country for the six months through September touched Rs 6.20 trillion ($74.91 billion). This is around 37.3% of annual estimates. Fiscal deficit is the difference between revenue and expenditure.

As per the data, the net tax receipts rose to 10.12 trillion rupees. The total expenditure was 18.24 trillion rupees. Earlier in February this year, the Union government set the fiscal deficit target at 6.4% of GDP for 2022/23 starting April. It was at 6.7% in the previous fiscal year.