For Rs. 10 lakh fraud, Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested 4 people, including 2 officials of education department

Two education department employees and two poeple were detained by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday for allegedly embezzling Rs 10,01,120. Under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), the sum was received.

According to a bureau spokesperson, a case has been opened at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Ludhiana in accordance with the pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The four people who were arrested have been identified as Mukesh Mahajan, the owner of Sigma Decor, Jatinder Kumar, the owner of Krishna Tent House, and Rakesh Gupta, the principal of a government in-service training centre in Gurdaspur who is currently serving as the principal of the government girls senior secondary school in Gurdaspur. Rampal, a lecturer at the Gurdaspur training centre, has also been named.

According to the spokesperson, it was found during the case’s investigation that the in-service training facility in Gurdaspur had received a grant from the RMSA. Together with Rampal, Rakesh Gupta created fake invoices from fake companies in order to syphon off the money gained through the plan.

The accused stole Rs. 10,01,120 from the plan and moved the money to their own personal bank account, causing financial harm to the state. The money was made available to hire various services, such as chairs, tables, tents, and others.