Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged lower against the US dollar in the forex market. The negative trend in the Indian capital markets weighed upon the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.64 against the US dollar. During trading, it then lost ground to reach at 82.71, registering a loss of 12 paise over its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.23% to 111.22. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,609.94 crore.