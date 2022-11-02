Gold demand in India surge by 14% during July-September

Mumbai: The gold demand in India has surged 14% during the July-September quarter. India’s total gold demand in the third quarter of 2022 at 191.7 tonnes. The ‘Gold Demand Trends Q3 2022’ report released by World Gold Council (WGC) has revealed this.

According to the report, the total demand stood at 168 tonnes during the July-September quarter of 2021. In value terms, gold demand grew by 19% to Rs 85,010 crores during the third quarter of 2022. It was at Rs 71,630 crores in the corresponding period of 2021.

Total jewellery demand in India during the third quarter increased by 17% at 146.2 tonnes. It was at 125.1 tonnes in the same period last year. Value-wise jewellery demand was up by 22% at Rs 64,860 crore during the quarter. It was at Rs 53,330 crore in July-September 2021.