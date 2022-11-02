Gulf based air carrier launches direct flight service from this Indian city

Kuwait City: Kuwait based air carrier, Jazeera Airways will operate a direct flight service connecting Bengaluru with Kuwait City. The new flight service will begin from November 3. The airline will operate 2 flights a week on Thursdays and Saturdays. The fares starts from Rs 19,999 one way to Kuwait.

Earlier the airline had launched new direct flight service from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala. The air carrier will operate 2 flights a week to Kerala. Jazeera Airways will deploy Airbus A320 aircraft with a capacity of 160 passengers for the service. This is Jazeera’s second service to Kerala.

Jazeera Airways started its India operations with Hyderabad in October 2017. It has grown to serve up to 8 destinations in India and now has 30 direct services to Kuwait and beyond from this country.