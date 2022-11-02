Indian air carrier launches new direct flight service

Mumbai: Indigo has launched directs flights between Indore-Chandigarh. The low-cost air carrier has announced this new service to strengthen domestic connectivity and offer consumers the ease of taking direct flights to maximum destinations.

IndiGo will operate almost half of the total flights this winter at 10,085 flights per week, which is still 1.54% lesser than last winter. Earlier the air carrier had announced new direct flight service connecting Mumbai in Maharashtra with Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. It also launched a direct flight connecting Mumbai and Istanbul in Turkey. The new flight service is in addition to IndiGo’s existing Delhi-Istanbul flights.