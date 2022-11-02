North Korea launches 23 missiles, with one making its landing off the coast of South Korea.

On Wednesday, North Korea launched at least 23 missiles into the ocean, one of which came down fewer than 60 kilometres (40 miles) off the coast of South Korea, an act the country’s president, Yoon Suk-yeol, referred to as ‘territorial incursion.’

It was also the most missiles fired by the North in a single day, and it was the first time a ballistic missile had landed in close proximity to South Korean waters since the peninsula was divided in 1945. Rare air raid warnings were supplied by South Korea, who then responded by launching its own missiles.

The missile touched down south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a contentious maritime border between North and South Korea, but outside of South Korea’s territorial seas.

In retaliation, three air-to-ground missiles were fired into the sea north across the NLL by South Korean jets, according to the South’s military. AGM-84H/K SLAM-ER, a 360 kg (800 lb) warhead, ‘stand-off’ precision attack weapon produced in the United States, was among the weapons used, according to an official.