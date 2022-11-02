Putin won’t be overthrown any time soon, Western official warns.

The invasion of Ukraine has weakened Russian President Vladimir Putin, but a shift in the country’s political structure anytime soon is improbable given the autocratic nature of Russia, a Western diplomat said on Wednesday.

Since Boris Yeltsin handed him the nuclear briefcase on the final day of 1999, Putin has ruled Russia for nearly 23 years, making him the longest-serving supreme Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin.

Some observers of Russia anticipated Putin would lead the country until 2036 after amendments to the constitution in 2020. The invasion of Ukraine on February 24 has, however, altered opinions.