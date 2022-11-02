The 88th wedding for Indonesia’s ‘Playboy King’ will be to his ex-wife.

A 61-year-old Indonesian man is getting married 88 times.

The man, known as Kaan, is preparing for his 88th marriage. He is known as the ‘Playboy King.’

His 86th marriage produced his new bride, who is an ex-wife.

Farmer Kaan from Majalengka in West Java claimed that he was powerless to stop the woman from coming back to him.

He reportedly added, ‘Even though we’ve been apart for a while, our love is still quite strong.’

Even though his 86th marriage barely lasted a month, the 61-year-old claimed that the woman is still madly in love with him.

Kaan said that he got married for the first time at the age of 14. His first spouse was two years his senior.

He claimed that after two years of marriage, ‘my wife requested for a divorce then because of my poor attitude.’

Then, Kaan is reported to have looked for spiritual guidance in order to drive ladies wild for him.

‘But I also don’t want to play with their emotions, and I don’t want to do things that are bad for women,’ he continued.

The farmer continued, ‘It is preferable that I be married than to engage in immoral behaviour.’

The number of kids Kaan has from his 87 marriages is unknown.