Twitter has a new regulation that requires some employees to work 12/7 in anticipation of job layoffs.

Elon Musk has introduced a new policy for Twitter employees a few days after purchasing the social media business. According to a reports, some engineers at Twitter have been ordered to work 12 hours per day, seven days per week. Why? Because of the strict timeframes imposed by their new leader, Elon Musk, for reforms at Twitter.

In order to meet Musk’s ambitious targets, the Twitter managers reportedly ‘instructed certain employees to perform 12-hour shifts, seven days a week,’ says in the article, some Twitter employees have been pushed to work longer hours without being given the opportunity to negotiate ‘overtime pay or comp time, or about job security.’

Early November has been set as the deadline for the Twitter employees to respond, failing which they risk losing their jobs at the social media platform. The report says, finishing a task by the deadline in early November was ‘considered as a make-or-break matter for their futures at Twitter.’

And what about the engineers’ job? Launching a paid verification function at Twitter is one of them, among other things. Elon Musk reportedly intends to charge for the blue tick on Twitter, a decision that has been disputed and criticised by many users of the microblogging platform.

Several individuals with director and vice president positions were terminated over the weekend.

An individual with knowledge of the situation claims that senior members of the product teams were instructed to aim for a 50% workforce reduction. Tesla engineers and director-level employees evaluated the lists, the person claimed while requesting anonymity because they were discussing sensitive material.

Layoff lists were created and ranked based on employees’ contributions to Twitter’s code while they were employed by the firm. Both Tesla employees and Twitter supervisors provided their opinions.