WhatsApp bans 26.85 lakh Indian accounts

New Delhi: Popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp has banned 26.85 lakh accounts in India in September. This includes 8.72 lakh accounts which were barred proactively before being flagged by users.

The number of accounts blocked in September were 15% more than considering blocked accounts in August. In August, WhatsApp banned 23.28 lakh accounts in India.

Also Read; Asian Boxing Championships 2022: India’s boxers Sparsh Kumar and Lakshya Chahar wins first round

‘Between 1 September, 2022, and 30 September, 2022, 2,685,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 872,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users. An Indian account is identified via a +91 phone number,’ Whatsapp said in its User Safety Report for the month of September.