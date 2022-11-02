Zelenskiy wants to bolster Ukraine’s grain export route’s defences

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared that the world must react decisively to any Russian attempts to obstruct Ukraine’s grain export route even if more ships were loading despite Moscow’s suspension of its participation in a U.N.-mediated agreement.

A deal mediated by the United Nations and Turkey on July 22 had provided safe passage for ships carrying grain and other fertiliser exports. Food shortages and a cost of living crisis have been one of the global effects of Russia’s war on its neighbour.

Over the weekend, Russia announced its withdrawal from the agreement, claiming that an attack on its Black Sea fleet prevented it from ensuring the protection of civilian ships.

Zelenskiy said in a late-night video address on Tuesday that Turkey and the UN’s efforts had allowed ships carrying cargo to continue to leave Ukrainian ports.

But the grain corridor needs a dependable, long-lasting defence, Zelenskiy said.