A new trailer for ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ is here, promises to be the year’s biggest movie

Here is the newest trailer for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ You’ll return to Pandora in James Cameron’s eagerly anticipated ‘Avatar’ sequel from 2009.

The original’s photorealistic computer-generated pictures outperformed everything that had come before, but ‘The Way of Water’ might even represent a greater visual advancement than its contemporaries. The majority of the original cast is present, along with some notable additions.

Sam Worthington’s character Jake Sully made the decision to side with the Na’vi in the first movie and battled alongside them against the voracious humans who had travelled to Pandora, an Earth-like habitable extrasolar moon from the Alpha Centauri System.

Avatar The Way of Water’ continues the story of the Sully family, which includes Jake, who is now among the Na’vi, Neytri (Zoe Saldana), a native Na’vi, and their children.

From the first film, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald all return. Sigourney Weaver also makes a comeback, albeit in a new capacity. With this movie, new members Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel also joins.

The official synopsis reads, ‘Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.’

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ releases on December 16, 2022.