After Musk’s takeover, an image shows a Twitter employee sleeping on the workplace floor

Days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk assumed control, a Twitter employee posted a photo of his boss, the company’s director of product management, Esther Crawford, who was spotted sleeping on the office floor. Crawford is seen in the uploaded photo hiding behind some chairs with a sleeping bag and an eye mask.

The image was shared by Evan Jones, a product manager for Twitter Spaces with the caption, ‘When you need something from your boss at elon twitter.’ Subsequently, Crawford retweeted the image and said, ‘When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork’.

Since the post went viral, some users have expressed worry on social media. Crawford responded to these concerns by writing, ‘Since some people are losing their minds I’ll explain: achieving hard things involves sacrifice (time, energy, etc). It’s vital to me to be there for my teammates and keep the team moving forward because they are working hard to start something fresh.’

This comes after reports of an internal message that told the Twitter staff working on changing the micro-blogging app’s verification process that ‘the expectation is literally to work 24/7’ to meet Musk’s deadline, said a report by Insider.

It added that the workers feared that they would be fired if they are unable to meet the end-of-the-week deadline.