Akasa Air announces new domestic flight service

Mumbai: Low-cost airline company based in India, Akasa Air announced its new domestic flight service connecting Pune with Bengaluru. Pune is the 9th destination on its flying network. The daily direct flight service will begin from November 23, 2022. The air carrier will operate 2 flights a day on the route. Pune is the second city in the state of Maharashtra after Mumbai in Akasa Air’s network.

Akasa Air has also added 2 additional double daily non-stop flights on the Bengaluru-Chennai route. The air carrier also decided to increase its frequency of services on the Bengaluru- Mumbai route from November 23, 2022. The airline will operate 7 direct flights on a daily basis between Bengaluru and Mumbai from Nov 23.With this announcement, Akasa will now offer 20 daily flights from Bengaluru to 7 cities namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, and Pune.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Presently, Akasa Air has a total of 13routes across 9 cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala and Pune.

Akasa Air started its operation from August 7. The airline started its commercial operations with 2 aircraft and has subsequently received 4 aircraft till now. The air carrier informed that its fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next 4 years, it will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72.