Asian Boxing Championship: Mohammad Hussamuddin, Lakshya Chahar enter quarterfinals

Amman: In boxing, India’s Mohammad Hussamuddin and Lakshya Chahar entered the quarterfinals of the Asian Boxing Championship in Amman, Jordan. CWG 2022 bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin defeated Seiitbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan by ‘ 3-2’ in the 57 kilogram pre-quarterfinals. He will now face Pakistan’s Ilyas Hussain in the quarter-final. Lakshya Chahar defeated Shabbos Negmat of Tajikistan by ‘5-0’ in the 80 kilogram pre-quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, India’s Sparsh Kumar lost 1-4 to Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist and reigning World champion Saken Bibossinov in the 51 kilogram pre-quarterfinals. Other Indian boxers, Savita in 50 kilogram and Kapil in 86 kilogram will be in action today in the pre-quarterfinals.

A total of 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations are competing in the championships. India have sent a 25-member team to the meet.