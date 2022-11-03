BIG BREAKING: Imran Khan was shot during a rally in Gujranwala, Pakistan, and was taken to the hospital, says reports

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, was shot during a rally in Gujranwala, Pakistan, and was taken to the hospital right away. He was moving inside an SUV while having his right leg wrapped. Imran Khan was speaking to the crowd while atop a container truck about his on-going ‘long march’ to Islamabad to protest the Shehbaz Sharif administration when the shooter, who has since been apprehended, opened fire.

Although Mr. Khan averted major harm, the incident, which occurred approximately 200 miles from Islamabad, brought back terrible memories of how former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was shot and killed during a rally in 2007.

Just before the shooting, he instructed supporters to accompany him to another chowk where he would speak instead of the one where he was scheduled to speak, Geo reported. He also promised to make his speech there. His party posted a video to Twitter that showed him getting into the container truck from his dark SUV.

Minutes later, as he was approaching its roof for his speech, shots were fired.

After the gunfire rang out, chaos erupted close to his receiving camp at Allahwala Chowk, said to local channel Geo News. It stated that among those hurt were at least four party leaders.

The head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), who was purportedly ousted in April after losing the trust of the army establishment, has been calling for the resignation of the current central administration.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Muslim League of Pakistan (PML-N), his two primary competitors who are also rivals of one another, are working together in the current administration.