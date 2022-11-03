Court Requests Police For ‘Case Diary’ Regarding Death of IIT-Kharagpur Student

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court ordered the police to submit a report on their investigation into the death of an IIT-Kharagpur third-year student, whose body was discovered in his dorm room.

On the following hearing day, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha ordered the police to provide the case diary.

The Assamese-born father of Faizan Ahmed, who filed the plea, was in court to have the death investigated by a special investigation team (SIT).

The court ordered the Paschim Medinipur SP to appoint a senior officer to head the inquiry into Ahmed’s death and directed him to give a report on the investigation’s progress.

A viscera test of the deceased’s preserved body samples was mandated by the court.

It was ordered that the case’s investigating officer appear in court on November 10 for the subsequent hearing.

On October 14, Ahmed’s body was discovered in his hostel room.

On October 20, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, wrote to Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, pleading with her to take action to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.