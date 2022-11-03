Dhirendra Prasad, an ex-employee of Apple, is accused of stealing over Rs 140 crore faces up to 20 years in prison.

An Indian-born former employee of Apple has admitted to defrauding the Cupertino-based business of more than $20 million. Dhirendra Prasad, who worked for Apple for more than ten years, will probably spend twenty years in prison for scamming his former company. In addition to collecting kickbacks and inflated invoices, Prasad also stole components and forced Apple to pay for items it had never received. It appears that he wasn’t the only one who deceived the business. Prasad worked hand in hand with two other co-conspirators to steal the money from Apple.

52-year-old Prasad stated in a written plea deal that he was employed by Apple from 2008 to 2018 and ‘acted for the most of that period as a buyer in Apple’s Global Service Supply Chain. Prasad’s responsibilities included ordering products and services from Apple. He said that he began defrauding the business in 2011 by stealing parts, accepting kickbacks, falsifying bills, and forcing Apple to pay for services it had never received.’ He continued by saying that he scammed the business until 2018. Apple suffered a loss of over 17 million dollars in the same year.

It transpires that Dhirender was not alone in the theft of 17 million dollars from Apple. Don M. Baker and Robert Gary Hansen were two more of his accomplices. Prasad also disclosed that he delivered motherboards from Apple’s stock to Don M. Baker’s business, CTrends. He forced Apple to pay phoney bills. He and Baker afterwards divided the extra cash they had made by using false bills.

In addition, Prasad shipped back to Apple’s warehouse components that had been taken out of their original packing. Along with his accomplice Hensen, he committed tax fraud as well. The prosecutors stated in a statement that Prasad ‘acknowledged these scams lasted through 2018 and eventually resulted in a loss to Apple of more than $17 million.’

The US government seized Prasad’s assets worth more than $5 million. The 14th of March has been set aside for the case’s hearing. Prasad may receive a sentence of up to 25 years in jail if he is proven guilty.