Does Putin have two ‘Life-threatening’ illnesses? Reveals ‘Leaked report’!

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, is very ill, right? Putin’s purported health is said to have declined over the previous several months, prompting a number of accusations and denials. The Russian president is now reportedly battling pancreatic cancer and Parkinson’s disease, according to a recent article. According to papers that were obtained from the Kremlin, Putin is presently taking medicine, according to the British tabloid The Sun.

According to the story, which has also been shared by a number of media sources, the Russian president ‘frequently loaded with all types of powerful steroids’ in an effort to relieve his disease-related struggles. The 70-year-old Russian president, who has frequently been spotted twitching and unstable during a number of public engagements, was also featured in the report’s accompanying videos and pictures.

Particularly during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which caused a severe global food and fuel crisis, concern about Putin’s health has abounded. According to documents obtained by The Sun from a Russian intelligence source, Putin has pancreatic cancer and early-stage Parkinson’s disease. The disease is currently affecting other portions of his body, according to the article.

The shocking insider communication stated the following: ‘I can affirm that he has early-stage Parkinson’s disease, but the condition is already worsening’. According to the insider, ‘this reality will be rejected in every manner and disguised’. It further added: ‘Putin often receives a variety of powerful steroids and cutting-edge painkilling injections to halt the spread of pancreatic cancer he was recently diagnosed with.’

‘In addition to the severe pain, Putin also has facial puffiness and other adverse effects, such as memory loss. There are whispers in his inner circle that Putin not only has pancreatic cancer, which is slowly progressing, but also prostate cancer ‘the additional intelligence source Similar allegations have also been made in the past, but Kremlin representatives always refute the stories and assert that their leader is in perfect health.

These rumours surfaced after some recent images of the Russian president’s hand bearing track marks from perhaps receiving IV therapy went popular on social media. Putin’s relatives, according to recent reports, were worried about his ‘coughing bouts, ongoing sickness, and loss of appetite’. This happened after he underwent an undisclosed medical examination.