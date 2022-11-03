DRDO successfully conducts maiden flight-test of ballistic missile defence interceptor: Video

New Delhi: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1. The flight-test was carried out at the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

The flight-test was carried out with the participation of all BMD weapon system elements located at different geographical locations.

The AD-1 is a long-range interceptor missile. It is designed for both low exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft. It is propelled by a two-stage solid motor and equipped with indigenously-developed advanced control system, navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide the vehicle to the target.