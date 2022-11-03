Everything you need to know about the history of U-17 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA U-17 World Cup is the association football world championship for male players under the age of 17 that is run by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association.

It was first known as the FIFA U-16 World Championship and then renamed to U-17 in 1991 and to its current name in 2007. (FIFA). Brazil is the reigning champion after taking home its fourth trophy from the 2019 competition there.

The 1977 Lion City Cup, which was organised by the Singapore Football Association, served as the model for the FIFA U-17 World Cup. The inaugural under-16 football competition in history was the Lion City Cup.

Following FIFA’s then secretary-general Sepp Blatter’s recommendation after he was in Singapore for the 1982 Lion City Cup, FIFA created the FIFA U-16 World Championship.

The inaugural competition was held in China in 1985, and since then, competitions have been held every two years. With the 1991 edition, the age restriction was changed to 17, from when it first started as a competition for players under the age of 16.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, which India hosted, attracted 1,347,133 spectators, making it the highest attended event in the tournament’s history.

With five victories and three second-place finishes, Nigeria has had the greatest success in the tournament’s history. With four titles and two runners-up finishes, Brazil is the second-most successful nation. The tournament has been won twice by Ghana and Mexico.

A corresponding tournament for female players, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, began in 2008, with North Korea winning the inaugural tournament.