Famous author TP Rajeevan passes away

Kozhikode: Famous malayalam novelist and poet TP Rajeevan (63) passed away at Malaparamba in Kozhikode on Wednesday night. As per reports, Rajeevan breathed his last at IQRAA International Hospital & Research Centre hospital around 11:30 PM. He had been ailing from kidney disease and was hospitalised from October 22. The mortal remains will be kept at Kozhikode Town hall from Thursday 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, and funeral will be held on his house premises around 3 PM.

Born in Paler, Rajeevan started his professional career as a journalist in Patriot newspaper, New Delhi. He had stint as PRO in Calicut University and had worked as private secretary to politician KC Joseph. His famous literary works are Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, KTN Kottoor: Ezhuthum Jeevithavum, Kriyashesham, Kunjali Marakkar (novels),Vaathil, Rashtrathanthram and Koritharicha naal(poems).

Apart from that he has published travelogue and collection of writings. Many say his works have global outlook and delivered the local culture to the world. He won Kerala Sahitya Academy Award in 2014. The family members of the deceased are PR Sadhana (wife), Sreedevi, Parvathy (daughters), Shyam Sudhakar (son-in-law), Renuka(sister).