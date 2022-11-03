DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Airways announces 150 Match Day Shuttle services

Nov 3, 2022, 09:00 pm IST

Doha: Flag carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has decided to operate 150 daily Match Day Shuttle flights from GCC countries during the FIFA World Cup 2022. FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. Qatar expects around 1.5 million visitors during the mega football event.

Qatar Airways had recently resumed to Qassim in  Saudi Arabia. The airline will soon resume  flights to Canberra, Australia. It will also operate a direct flight service to Dusseldorf in Germany. The airline had recently signed a partnership with Virgin Australia. This will provide increased travel options and benefits across 35 destinations in Australia for Qatar Airways passengers and to more than 140 destinations worldwide for Virgin Australia passengers.

 

