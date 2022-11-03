Groom gets overexcited about his new car; kills aunt, injures four others!

Marriage festivities are among the occasions when the entire family gathers to enjoy themselves. However, there have been instances where joyous celebrations were marred by mistakes made by guests who were overexcited. When the bridegroom tested out a new automobile that had been given to him as a present at a wedding ceremony in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, things went wrong. He ran over his aunt and four other relatives.

Sarla Devi, a 35-year-old victim, was killed when she was crushed under the wheels, and four other people were seriously hurt. Arun received the keys to his new automobile, which was given to him by the bride’s family at the ’tilak’ ceremony, during the wedding. Despite not knowing how to drive, Arun made the decision to test drive the new vehicle.

When he took the wheel, he accidentally used the accelerator rather than the brakes, which caused the automobile to crash into some neighbours who were watching. The Motor Vehicle Act’s section 279 IPC has reportedly been the subject of a case, according to TOI. In order to determine the next steps in the case, police are awaiting a formal complaint from the victim’s family. The accused has already been brought into jail. using agency input