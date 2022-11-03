Gulf country imposes restrictions for e-scooter

Doha: The Ministry of Transport in Qatar has imposed restrictions on e-scooters and e-bikes. The Ministry has temporarily restricted certain areas in the country for these e-scooters and e-bikes until December 25, 2022.

The authority informed that e-scooters or e-bikes are not allowed in Corniche. The Corniche is reserved for pedestrians. e-scooters or e-bikes are also banned temporally in the vicinity of the stadium during the FIFA World Cup.

The Ministry directed all companies that operate and / or rent out e-scooters and e-bikes to apply for and obtain a no-objection letter from the Ministry’s Technical Affairs Department, in order to identify the geographical boundaries and to ensure safety requirements of operation areas.