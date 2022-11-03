Indian Railways to revise timings of this Vande Bharat Express from November 5: Details inside

Mumbai: The Indian Railways has decided to revise the timings of Mumbai Central -Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Superfast Express. The revised timings will come into effect from November 5. The train started its commercial run on October 1. Earlier the national transporter included Vapi as a stop for the train.

Train No 20901 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Superfast Express will arrive/depart Vapi station at 08.00/08.02 hrs instead of 08.04/08.06 hrs, Surat station at 08.55/08.58 hrs instead of 09.00/09.03 hrs.

Train No 20902 Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Superfast Express will arrive/depart Vadodara station at 15.53/15.56 hrs instead of 15.50/15.55 hrs, Vapi station at 18.13/18.15 hrs instead of 18.38/18.40 hrs. The timings of the train at other stations remain unchanged.

The Vande Bharat Express also known as Train 18 is an Indian intercity, semi-high-speed EMU train. The train has a self-propelled engine, automated doors, an air-conditioned coach, and a chair that can spin 180 degrees. Other features include onboard infotainment, a GPS-based passenger information system, CCTV cameras, automated sliding doors with retractable coach footsteps and zero discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets. The train can attain speed from 0-100 kmph in 52 seconds.