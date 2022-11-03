Judge dismisses theft charges against Keya Morgan, the business manager of late Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee

Keya Morgan, the manager of late Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee’s business, has had theft allegations against him overturned by a judge.

Variety stated that the jury had informed the court that the case was unwinnable. Morgan, who was accused of taking $222,480 in cash from Lee, received an 11-1 verdict, with more jurors siding with the acquittal of Morgan.

In the interests of justice, the judge, George Lomeli, declared a mistrial and ordered the case to be dismissed.

Morgan’s attorney said, ‘The defence showed somebody else beside my client got the cash. Eleven of them saw that… I think the judge made the right call so my client can go on with his life.’

Lee passed away on November 12, 2018, at the age of 95.

On Twitter, Morgan praised the development. ‘I was just found NOT guilty on all counts of elder abuse with my partner Stan Lee after a one month trial & 4 years of false accusations against me. Thank you to all my friends, family and followers for your support. I love you guys. The true story will come out soon,’ he wrote.

Six months before Lee passed away, in May 2018, Morgan was charged with stealing money from three memorabilia signings.