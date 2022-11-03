Liquor baron’s attorney requests that the Supreme Court dismiss the lawsuit since he hasn’t heard from Vijay Mallya.

The attorney for fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya announced on Thursday that he does not wish to defend his client due to a breakdown in communication.

In March 2016, Mallya left India and has been residing in the UK ever then. His extradition has been requested by the Indian government so that he can face fraud and money laundering accusations.

He has approximately Rs 9,000 crore in debt to a group of banks led by the State Bank of India from his now-defunct company Kingfisher Airlines.

On Thursday, the court permitted Mallya’s attorney EC Agarwala to proceed with the procedure for the booze baron’s release from the case. Additionally, it instructed him to provide the court registry with Mallya’s email address and present address.

In a 2017 case involving contempt of court, the Supreme Court had sentenced Mallya to four months in prison in July. The billionaire was found guilty of violating the rulings made in a case involving Kingfisher Airlines by transferring $40 million (Rs 331.63 crore) to his children.

The government was subsequently directed by the court to take action to ensure Mallya’s presence in India.