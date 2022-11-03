Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arranges to keep their roles away from the final season of ‘The Crown’

According to a number of media sources, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reached some type of understanding on their parts in the upcoming season of ‘The Crown.’

Season 5 of the programme will debut later this month on the OTT platform and discuss King Charles III and the late Princess Diana’s turbulent marriage and subsequent divorce.

The portrayal of real-life events in the upcoming season of ‘The Crown’ has drawn criticism, but Meghan and Harry are allegedly still choosing to collaborate with Netflix to develop their series.

Following repeated sightings of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with film cameras in tow, Markle earlier acknowledged that a television series was in the works. The two will reportedly appear in a docuseries that will present their perspective on the events.

However, royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti spoke to a news daily about the arrangement between the OTT platform and the couple and said, ‘I do wonder if one of the reasons that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t taken a firm stand with Netflix by refusing to make their series is it didn’t change that sort of approach towards ‘The Crown.’