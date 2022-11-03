Meta introduces new tools to assist content producers in earning money on Instagram.

In an effort to assist content producers monetize their presence on the social media platform, Meta Platforms (META.O) announced on Wednesday that it was introducing a number of new features to Instagram, including a facility to trade digital artefacts.

According to the firm, users will soon be able to support creators by purchasing their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) directly from Instagram.

The company announced that a small group of American producers will test the new capabilities, and it added that it has ambitions to quickly expand to more nations.

As it competes for talent with TikTok and other platforms at a time when influencers are bringing in money from advertising to these platforms, Meta has been introducing more opportunities for users to generate money on its social media apps.