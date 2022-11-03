Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off South India’s first ‘Vande Bharat Express’ next week: Timings and schedule

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off South India’s first ‘Vande Bharat Express’ train next week. Prime Minister will flag off the semi-high-speed train on November 11 at Bengaluru. This is India’s fifth Vande Bharat Express.

The train will connect Chennai in Tamil Nadu with Mysuru in Karnataka. The train will run via Bengaluru. This semi-high-speed train will leave the Integral Coach Factory for trials On November 5.

Train number 20607 MGR Chennai Central -Mysuru Junction Vande Bharat Express will have only 1 halt at Bengaluru City Junction. It will depart from MGR Chennai Central at 5:50 am and reach Bengaluru City Junction at 10:25 am. From Bengaluru it will depart at 10:30 am and will reach Mysuru at 12:30 pm. On the return journey, it will depart from Mysuru Junction at 1:05 pm and will reach Bengaluru City Junction at 2:55 pm. The train will depart from Bengaluru City Junction at 3 pm and reach MGR Chennai Central at 7:35 pm.

The train will cover the distance of around 497 km in 6 hours 40 minutes. Vande Bharat Express will run 6 days a week on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The train will have 16 coaches.

The Vande Bharat Express also known as Train 18 is an Indian intercity, semi-high-speed EMU train. The train has a self-propelled engine, automated doors, an air-conditioned coach, and a chair that can spin 180 degrees. Other features include onboard infotainment, a GPS-based passenger information system, CCTV cameras, automated sliding doors with retractable coach footsteps and zero discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets. The train can attain speed from 0-100 kmph in 52 seconds.