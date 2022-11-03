Russian shelling disconnects Ukrainian nuclear facility from the grid

On Thursday, attacks from Russia were reported in a significant portion of Ukraine. According to Ukrainian officials, heavy shelling in many areas damaged infrastructure, including the power supplies to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

After Russian shelling damaged the last high voltage lines, leaving it with only diesel generators, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility in southern Ukraine was once more cut off from the electricity grid, according to the Ukrainian nuclear company Energoatom.

According to Energoatom, the facility, which is owned by Russia but staffed by Ukrainian employees, has enough fuel to run the generators for 15 days.

Additionally, reports of Russian strikes came from Sumy and Kharkiv in the northeast and Kriviy Rih in the centre of Ukraine. The eastern provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk were seeing intense conflict.

According to the general staff of Ukraine, ‘the enemy is seeking to keep the temporarily gained regions, concentrating its efforts on restricting the actions of the Defence Forces in some places.’