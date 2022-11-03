These smartphone users will get 5G support from next week

Mumbai: US based technology giant, Apple announced that it will launch software upgrades for 5G network in India next month. Apple will enable 5G in the iOS 16 Beta software programme next week for the select iPhone users in the country.

Apple Airtel and Jio customers who participate in iOS 16 Beta software programme will be able to use 5G from next week. The services will be publicly available in December. The users of iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (third generation) models will be able to get this upcoming software update on 5G.

‘5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December,’ Apple said in a statement. In order to access the latest public betas, a user has to enroll iPhone in the Apple Beta Software Programme.