11 including in 2 children dead in bus-SUV collision

Betul: 11 people including 2 children were killed as the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with an empty bus at Jhallar on Bhainsdehi road in Betul district, Madhya Pradesh. The accident took place in the wee hours on Friday. The deceased include 6 men, 3 women, a girl aged around 5 years, and a toddler.

According to police, the deceased were labourers, who were returning home here from Amravati in neighbouring Maharashtra. Primary investigation suggests that the SUV rammed into the bus after its driver dozed off. Police have registered a case and probe is underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident and also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.