180 North Korean warplanes are detected; Approximately 80 jets scrambled!

Approximately 180 North Korean aeroplanes were seen flying across the military border on Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble its fighters. The North Korean aircraft crossed the so-called tactical measure line, which was drawn up to 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), according to a statement from the South Korean military.

South Korea sent out over 80 aircraft, including F-35A stealth fighters. The Vigilant Storm air exercises with the United States resumed with over 240 aircraft now participating, according to the military. When 10 aeroplanes passed over the area last month, North Korea used a similar strategy, causing South Korea to scramble its jets.

Over the course of the previous night, North Korea blasted over 80 artillery rounds into the ocean. Prior to that, it had fired a number of missiles into the water on Thursday, one of which may have been an I.C.B. (ICBM). The event caused panic in Japan and resulted in evacuation alerts as the missile flew close to two different regions of the nation.

Notably, amid the continuing air force drills between the US and South Korea on Wednesday, North Korea also fired a record-breaking 23 missiles in a single day. The United States and South Korea continued their air drills after the shots were fired. In a joint statement issued on Thursday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his South Korean colleague Lee Jong-sup stated that any nuclear assault on the US or its allies would ‘result in the end of the Kim dictatorship’.

‘Any nuclear assault against the United States or its allies or partners, including the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, is unacceptable and will lead to the overthrow of the Kim government’, according to Austin in a joint statement provided by the Defense Department.