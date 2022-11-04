‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos,’ a ‘WandaVision’ spinoff, has two new cast members

It’s happening! The much-awaited ‘WandaVision’ spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ has cast Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia.

The final cast list for the spinoff is as follows: Katherine Hahn, Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, and Emma Caulfield Ford. Hahn will reprise her role as Agatha Harkness in the series.

To avoid script leaks, Marvel Studios’ latest project has kept plot details under wraps. Character descriptions have also been kept hidden.

‘Coven of Chaos’ began production in October 2021, with Disney confirming the news in November of that year.

As for the two new cast additions, Ali Ahn is someone we heard last in the FXX animated comedy ‘Little Demon’ in which she lent her voice. She has also appeared on shows like ‘Raising Dion’ and ‘Orange Is the New Black’ at Netflix.

Meanwhile, Maria Dizzia appeared in the film ‘The Good Nurse’ and has also been in shows like ‘Orange Is the New Black’ and ‘13 Reasons Why’.