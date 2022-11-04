Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Malayali wins Dh 25 million (Rs 50 crore)

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat named Sajesh NS won 25 million UAE dirhams (Rs 50 crore) prize in the Big Ticket raffle draw held in Abu Dhabi. Sajesh from Kerala won the fortune with his 20 friends.

Sajesh and his friends works in the restaurant industry and all of them are hailing from Kerala. Most members of the group have been living in the UAE for more than a decade and earn a monthly salary of Dh2,500 and Dh3,000. They have been purchasing Big Ticket Abu Dhabi tickets regularly for the past 4 years.

Also Read: ‘You continue to make me prouder’: Arjun Kapoor shares childhood pic with sister Jhanvi Kapoor

The next draw of Big Ticket on December 3 is for Dh30 million. The second prize is for Dh1 million, third prize of Dh100,000 and fourth prize of Dh50,000. For the first time in Big Ticket history, each weekly e-draw winner for this month will walk away with Dh1 million too.