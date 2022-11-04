Chief of Bhim Army demands justice for family of Dalit man who committed suicide

Chandra Shekhar Aazad, the chief of the Bhim Army, held a dharna in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, demanding justice for the family of a Dalit man who allegedly committed suicide. The Dalit man allegedly committed suicide after his father was beaten by members of another community and police ignored the complaint.

The deceased, identified as Omprakash Raigar, hanged himself on Tuesday and left a suicide note in which he claimed he felt humiliated because the police allegedly colluded with the accused and failed to act in a case in which his father was severely beaten up by strongmen from another community on Diwali.

‘Dalits are being killed in Rajasthan but the Chief Minister of the state has no time to say even a word in this case. Even today, he is inaugurating a statue of Ambedkar but he has no time to speak to Baba Saheb’s children. Omprakash had accused a DSP for his death. No action has been taken against the accused in the matter so far. The boy should not have taken such a step. We could have fought together,’ Aazad said to the gathered crowd at the dharna.

Raigar left behind a three-page suicide note in which he made several accusations and demanded that Chandra Shekhar Aazad perform his last rites.

When asked about the suicide note, Aazad stated that it filled him with emotions as well as anger. ‘You should have fought instead of giving up,’ Aazad said, vowing to travel to Ajmer to fight for Raigar’s family’s dignity and justice.