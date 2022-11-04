Commodity Market: Gold price edges lower sharply for second day in a row

Mumbai: Gold price depreciated sharply for second day in row in the Kerala market. Price of yellow metal slipped down by Rs 180 per 8 gram in last two days. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,300, lower by Rs 60 per 8 gram today.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures surged by Rs 156 or 0.31% to 50,340 per 10 gram. Silver futures gained by 0.51 or Rs 299 to Rs 58,625 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,635.71 per ounce. The yellow metal lost 0.4% so far this week. US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,638.20. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.4% to $19.54, platinum was flat at $918.68 and palladium gained 0.6% to $1,811.92.