Dubai Expo City introduces ‘Fan City’ for football fans

Dubai: Popular tourist attraction in Dubai, the Expo City Dubai has introduced new football-themed area called ‘Fan City’. The area has 2 zones – the family-friendly Jubilee Park and a deluxe experience at Al Wasl. The new attraction is launched to celebrate FIFA World Cup, which runs from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.

Jubilee Park: Jubilee Park will be opened to fans and visitors just as the Fifa World Cup kicks off on Sunday, November 20. The park has jumbo screens and table-top games, agility courses, foot volley courts, penalty kick activations, face-painting, and DJ’s spinning decks during half-time.

The zone can host up to 10,000 visitors and will feature bean bags and diverse food trucks. Jubilee Park will be open from 5pm to 1.30am on weekdays, and 12pm – 1.30am on weekends.

Al Wasl: This area has 4 super-sized screens that will broadcast the matches live, augmented by in-game graphics projected on the dome, starting from Saturday, December 3. Al Wasl can seat up to 2,500 visitors, with general admission, VIP hospitality packages and VVIP box seats on offer. Hospitality guests will also receive a complimentary one-day Expo City Dubai Attraction Pass valid until December 31, 2022.Al Wasl will be open from 6pm to 9.30pm and 10pm to 1.30pm.

Ticket prices:

General admission to Fan City starts at Dh30, and is free for children aged 12 and under. VIP and hospitality packages are also available. Tickets will be available soon from Platinumlist.