Everything you need to know about the Total Lunar Eclipse which is to happen on November 7th

After watching the moon block the sun in a rare partial solar eclipse visible from Earth, stargazers are in for another celestial dance. A Total Lunar Eclipse (TLE) will occur in the skies when Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon.

The total lunar eclipse occurs at full moon and is distinguished by a straight-line alignment of the Sun, Moon, and Earth.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon all align, causing the Moon to pass into the shadow of the Earth. During a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon is engulfed in the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, known as the umbra. During this eclipse, nearly 99.1% of the Moon’s disc will be within Earth’s umbra.

The Blood Moon is named after the Total Lunar Eclipse, which causes the Moon to appear blood-red. According to Nasa, because only sunlight reaching the Moon passes through Earth’s atmosphere, dust or clouds cause the eclipse to appear reddish.

Different colours of light have different physical properties because light travels in waves. This is the same phenomenon that causes our sky to appear blue.

The November 7 lunar eclipse will be unique since it will not happen again till 2025. The next Total Lunar Eclipse will only happen on September 7, 2025.

The eclipse in 2025 will be visible in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, East in South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic, and Antarctica.