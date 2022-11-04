Hylo Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth enters men’s singles quarter-finals

Saarbrücken: In badminton, ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has entered the men’s singles quarter-finals of Hylo Open in Germany. He defeated Arnaud Merkle of France by ‘11-21, 21- 13, 21-10’ in the pre-quarterfinals.

This was Srikanth’s second consecutive three-game win. In the pre-quarterfinals, he beat China’s Lu Guang Zu by ‘ 15-21, 21-14, 21-13’.

Earlier, India’s Malvika Bansod reached the women’s singles quarterfinals beating world no.18, Kirsty Gilmour. This is Malvika’s second win over a higher-ranked shuttler. World no. 39, Malvika is India’s third-highest-ranked shuttler in women’s singles behind world no. 6 P.V. Sindhu and world no. 31 Saina Nehwal.