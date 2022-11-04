Imran Khan murder attempt: Pakistan’s turbulent past witnessed political killings!

There were shockwaves felt throughout the Indian subcontinent and the rest of the globe on Thursday when Imran Khan, the head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a former Pakistani prime minister, was hit by an undetermined number of bullets. As Khan led a march to the capital Islamabad, an unidentified shooter opened fire while he was addressing his fans at a rally in Gujranwala, Punjab. The gunman’s bullets hit Khan and some of his followers, injuring them.

Imran Khan was quickly transported to a hospital in Lahore, where it is said that he is no longer in danger. Khan had previously made threats on his life, which many viewed as a political tactic. However, the spectre of political killings that descended upon Pakistan on Thursday confirmed Khan’s assertions. Since the nation’s foundation in 1947, there have been a number of political leaders slain, making for a violent past for the South Asian nation. Khan included, no Pakistani prime minister has ever finished a five-year tenure. The most recent target of an assassination attempt was Imran Khan.

Liaqat Ali Khan, the first prime minister of Pakistan, was killed on the stage that would eventually become known as Liaqat Bagh in Rawalpindi’s Company Baugh. General Zia-ul Haq’s military regime executed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, another steadfast leader of Pakistan. Only a little distance away from Liaqat Baugh, he was hung. Zia Ul Haq perished in an aircraft crash nine years after he was hung. Some people think it was murder. The country has seen Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan’s twice-elected prime minister, brutally murdered in the same city despite tight security and death threats.

Her spouse allegedly refused to do a postmortem on her body, according to media sources. Everyone is aware that a post-mortem is necessary to determine the cause of death, yet Benazir Bhutto’s case did not involve one, and her assassins were never found. Since the beginning of the nation, Pakistani leaders’ lives have been in danger. The Pakistani politician is lucky to pass away from natural causes. Pakistani leaders were hanged, shot, and slain. A weird plane accident was also reported. Violence was nothing new for Benazir Bhutto, who was also slain. Her two brothers, her father, and all of them were killed.