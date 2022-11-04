Indian Railways diverts, stops and reroutes several trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Western Railway zone of the Indian Railways has halted, rerouted, and diverted several trains between Malkhedi-Mahadevkhedi stations. The national transporter took this decision due to interlocking work on the two stations under the Bhopal division.

Here is the list of the trains cancelled:

Train Number- 06603/06604 Bina-Katni-Bina MEMU Train will remain cancelled from November 11 to 18.

Train Number- 11271/11272 Itarsi – Bhopal – Itarsi Vindhyachal Express Train will remain cancelled from November 11 to 18.

Train Number- 22161 Bhopal – Damoh Rajya Rani Express Train will remain cancelled from November 10 to 17.

Train Number- 22162 Damoh – Bhopal Rajya Rani Express Train will remain cancelled from November 11 to 18.

Train Number- 22165 Bhopal-Singrauli Express train will be withdrawn from the starting station from November 12 to 16.

Train Number- 22166 Singrauli-Bhopal Express train will be cancelled from the originating station from November 15 to 17.

22167 Singrauli – Nizamuddin Express train – will be cancelled from the starting station on 13.11.2022

Train Number- 22168 Nizamuddin-Singrauli Express train will remain cancelled from the starting station on November 14.

Train Number- 02186/02185 Rewa-Rani Kamalapati-Rewa Special train will be cancelled from the starting station on November 12.

Train Number- 18236 Bilaspur-Bhopal Express train will be cancelled from the starting station from November 9 to 17.

Train Number- 18235 Bhopal-Bilaspur Express Train will be cancelled from the originating station from November 11 to 19.

Train Number- 18573 Visakhapatnam – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express Train will remain cancelled from November 10 to 17.

Train Number- 18574 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Visakhapatnam Express Train will remain cancelled on November 12 to 19.

Train Number- 13423 Bhagalpur-Ajmer Express Train cancelled from November 10 to 17.

Train Number- 13424 Ajmer – Bhagalpur Express Train cancelled from November 12 to 19.

Train Number- 19608 Madar Junction – Kolkata Express Train cancelled from November 7 to 14.

Train Number- 19607 Kolkata-Madar Junction Express Train cancelled on November 10 to 17.

Train Number- 20971 Udaipur City-Shalimar Express Train cancelled on November 12.

