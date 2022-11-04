Indian Railways reduces platform ticket price: New rates

New Delhi: Northern Railway zone of the Indian Railways has decided to roll back the platform ticket prices. The platform ticket prices will be reduced to Rs 10. Earlier the ticket price were increased to Rs 50 to prevent overcrowding at railway stations during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Northern Railways informed that the platform ticket prices have become cheaper at Lucknow, Varanasi, Barabanki, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya Junction, Akbarpur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Sultanpur Junction, Rae Bareli, Janghai, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh, and Unnao Junction.

‘The rates of platform tickets in a total of 14 Railway Stations have been reduced to Rs. 10. The prices were increased to Rs. 50 because of Diwali and Chhath Puja, which has now been reduced,’ said Railways in a statement.

Meanwhile, Southern Railways had also increased the price of platform tickets at 8 major railway stations in Chennai and the suburbs to control overcrowding. The ticket price was increased from Rs. 10 to Rs. 20 on October 1 and will remain effective till January 31, 2023. The railway stations for which platform ticket rates were increased include, Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, Avadi and Katpadi stations. Besides these stations, the prices of platform tickets were also increased at Vijayawada station in Andhra Pradesh.