It’s a trap; Russia signals retreat in southern Ukraine!

On November 3, a Russian-installed official in southern Ukraine stated that it is probable that Russian forces will withdraw from Kherson’s west bank of the Dnipro River. Civilians were asked to flee by the official. The Russian side will suffer if the withdrawal actually happens.

Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy civilian administrator of the Kherson area, stated in an interview with the pro-Kremlin online media site Solovyov Live on Thursday that ‘most likely our forces, our soldiers, will move towards the left (eastern) side’. The Kremlin did not respond right away. Western military analysts and the Kyiv administration remain wary, saying that Russia may be preparing a trap for the advancing Ukrainian forces.

Kherson City is included in the region where the Stremousov has hinted to a retreat. Since invading Ukraine, it is the only city that Russia has completely taken. A portion of a dam that spans the Dnipro and regulates the water supply used to irrigate Crimea is also included.

Russia has repeatedly refuted claims that it intended to withdraw its troops from the region. ‘ Currently, we must make some extremely challenging choices. whatever our plan may be. Some people may also be reluctant to recognise things ‘,said Stremousov to the Kremlin-friendly media outlet. ‘However, I feel it is crucial to attempt and convey the message that everyone should get over to the east bank right now. You’ll be in a much safer situation,’ added Stremousov.