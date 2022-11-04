Kerala’s government passes an order to stop PSUs from raising the retirement age.

It is now official that the Kerala government would reverse its divisive decision to raise the retirement age for workers in Public Sector Undertakings (PSU).

Following strong criticism, the Revenue Department issued a government order on Friday delaying the earlier decision to raise the retirement age for PSU staff to 60.

‘According to the altered ‘retirement age of employees in Kerala PSUs’ clause, the cabinet has decided to halt the proceedings. It has been determined to examine each PSU’s position and issue separate instructions’ According to a government order from the Revenue Department dated 4/11/2022.

Both the opposition and even the youth organisations of the ruling front opposed the decision to raise the retirement age.

The administration was encouraged to revoke the order by the DYFI, the CPM’s youth wing, on the grounds that it would negatively impact the employment prospects of thousands of young people in the state.

‘The CPI’s youth organisation, AIYF, has previously deemed it undesirable. It was a blatant breach of the guarantee provided to the state’s young by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,’ stated AIYF state secretary TT Jismon.

Even the leader of the opposition, VD Satheesan, called for the dismissal of the minister who had authorised the order.